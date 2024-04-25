Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

AA stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

