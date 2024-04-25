Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

