Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Alain Bellemare Sells 24,073 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.