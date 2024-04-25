Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.80 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $554.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

