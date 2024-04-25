Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.40

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 431638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

