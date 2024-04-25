Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $19.24. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 93,815 shares.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Börse

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.