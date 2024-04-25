Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.