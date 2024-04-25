Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,339,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,526,000 after acquiring an additional 220,728 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $129.02 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

