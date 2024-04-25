DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $8.83 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

