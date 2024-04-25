Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 257.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

