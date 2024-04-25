Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
