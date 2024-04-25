Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 33.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 4,230,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,638% from the average daily volume of 243,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

