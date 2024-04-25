EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

