Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

