Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in FOX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.