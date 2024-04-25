FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.17

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 124817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $756.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.51.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.