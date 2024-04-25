Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

