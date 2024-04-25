Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

