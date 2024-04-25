Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Grab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grab by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Grab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Grab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Grab stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

