Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,714,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 118,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

