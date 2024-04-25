Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Repligen were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

