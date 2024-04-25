Greenleaf Trust Has $228,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.64 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

