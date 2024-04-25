Greenleaf Trust Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 562,810 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

