Greenleaf Trust Invests $217,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $165.84 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

