Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 406,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.