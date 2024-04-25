Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

RGA opened at $191.01 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.