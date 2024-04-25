Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 4,009 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 786.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPYG opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.