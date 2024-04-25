Greenleaf Trust Sells 542 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

