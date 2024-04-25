Greenleaf Trust Takes $217,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,735 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 179.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 715,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 459,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 410,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

