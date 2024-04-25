Greenleaf Trust Takes $265,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 63,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,752,000 after acquiring an additional 154,958 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

