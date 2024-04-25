Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

