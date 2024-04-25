Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

