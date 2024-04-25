Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.93

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.93 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.53). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.59), with a volume of 14,581 shares changing hands.
Hansa Investment Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.91.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
