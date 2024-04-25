Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as low as C$17.21. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 29,455 shares.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.65.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.