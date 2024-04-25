Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

