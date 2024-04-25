HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.68

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68, with a volume of 53936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $6,908,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $705,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

