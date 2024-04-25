Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

