HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

