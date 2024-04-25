Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

