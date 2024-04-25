International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,003,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

