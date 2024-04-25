International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2,329.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

