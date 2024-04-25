International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $716,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

