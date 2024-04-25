International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The India Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The India Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 53,907 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IFN opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.