Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,107 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

