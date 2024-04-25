J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.