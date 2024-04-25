J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,924 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

