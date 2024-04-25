J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,988,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $102.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

