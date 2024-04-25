J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,801.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 199,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

