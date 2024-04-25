J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

