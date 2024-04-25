J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

